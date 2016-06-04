The Capstone project will allow you to continue to apply and refine the data analytic techniques learned from the previous courses in the Specialization to address an important issue in society. You will use real world data to complete a project with our industry and academic partners. For example, you can work with our industry partner, DRIVENDATA, to help them solve some of the world's biggest social challenges! DRIVENDATA at www.drivendata.org, is committed to bringing cutting-edge practices in data science and crowdsourcing to some of the world's biggest social challenges and the organizations taking them on.
This course is part of the Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1. Identify Your Data and Research Question
In this Module, your goal is to review the lectures and readings in the Overview of the Capstone Project, and 1) decide which data set you will use to complete your capstone project. In addition 2) identify your research question, 3) propose a title for your final report, and 4) complete Milestone Assignment 1 as described in the assignment. By the end of this Module you will have drafted a final report Title and Introduction to the Research Question. Your Introduction to the Research Question should include a statement of your research question, your motivation or rationale for testing the research question, and some potential implications of answering your research question.
Module 2. Data Management
In this Module, your goals are to 1) complete the majority of your data management so that you are ready to begin your preliminary statistical analyses; and 2) complete Milestone Assignment 2 as described in the assignment. By the end of this Module you will have drafted a final report Methods section. Your Methods section should include a description of your sample, measures, and the analyses you plan to use to test your research question.
Module 3. Exploratory Data Analysis
In this Module, your goals are to 1) explore your data more extensively through descriptive and basic statistical analyses and data visualization; and 2) complete Milestone Assignment 3 as described in the Assignment. By the end of this module, you will have begun to draft your final report Results section, including some figures.
Complete Your Final Report
In this Module, you 1) will complete your analyses; 2) finish writing your final report, and 3) submit your completed Final Report as the fourth and final assignment. A complete description of what is required for your final report and a detailed grading rubric can be found with the assignment; a sample final report is provided with the materials in the first module.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.27%
- 4 stars20.45%
- 3 stars2.27%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION CAPSTONE
Well thoughtful material and assignments that helps to understand and implement the learning from previous courses as well.
It really helped me applying what I've learned in the specialization.
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization is one of best courses on Coursera.
Great capstone course. The instructor was always available for help and guidance throughout the course; she also held many Q&A live video conferences.\n\nI highly recommend taking the course.
About the Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Learn SAS or Python programming, expand your knowledge of analytical methods and applications, and conduct original research to inform complex decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.