About this Course

1,724 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1. Identify Your Data and Research Question

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2. Data Management

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3. Exploratory Data Analysis

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Complete Your Final Report

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder