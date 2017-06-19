YS
Jun 4, 2016
Great capstone course.\n\nThe instructor was always available for help and guidance throughout the course; she also held many Q&A live video conferences.\n\nI highly recommend taking the course.
VS
Jun 27, 2021
Well thoughtful material and assignments that helps to understand and implement the learning from previous courses as well.
By Ngongo O•
Jun 19, 2017
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization is one of best courses on Coursera.
By Yaron C•
Dec 15, 2017
It really helped me applying what I've learned in the specialization.
By Deric•
Sep 20, 2016
Great course. I was very pleased to see how all the individual specializations came together in the development my capstone report. I had to go back and re-learn some aspects of the specializations I may have forgotten, but this course ultimately equipped me on how to ask research questions and go about using the right tools to find the answers. Repetition is key, and the more you use it the less you lose it.
By Ratatosk•
Jun 24, 2021
The tutor on this course was amazing. I was worried going in that it would not be possible to complete the course, but she worked with me and I produced a piece of work that I am very proud of. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and would recommend it.
By Ruben D S P•
Jun 29, 2018
It is just the best specialization you can complete. If you are able to take this course, take it without any doubt. You'll learn of competitions about data, and prepare more eleborate reports.
By Abdullah A M A•
Dec 23, 2016
Useful and interesting
By ngoduyvu•
Jun 13, 2017
good