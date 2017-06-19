Chevron Left
The Capstone project will allow you to continue to apply and refine the data analytic techniques learned from the previous courses in the Specialization to address an important issue in society. You will use real world data to complete a project with our industry and academic partners. For example, you can work with our industry partner, DRIVENDATA, to help them solve some of the world's biggest social challenges! DRIVENDATA at www.drivendata.org, is committed to bringing cutting-edge practices in data science and crowdsourcing to some of the world's biggest social challenges and the organizations taking them on. Or, you can work with our other industry partner, The Connection (www.theconnectioninc.org) to help them better understand recidivism risk for people on parole seeking substance use treatment. For more than 40 years, The Connection has been one of Connecticut’s leading private, nonprofit human service and community development agencies. Each month, thousands of people are assisted by The Connection’s diverse behavioral health, family support and community justice programs. The Connection’s Institute for Innovative Practice was created in 2010 to bridge the gap between researchers and practitioners in the behavioral health and criminal justice fields with the goal of developing maximally effective, evidence-based treatment programs. A major component of the Capstone project is for you to be able to choose the information from your analyses that best conveys results and implications, and to tell a compelling story with this information. By the end of the course, you will have a professional quality report of your findings that can be shown to colleagues and potential employers to demonstrate the skills you learned by completing the Specialization....

By Ngongo O

Jun 19, 2017

Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization is one of best courses on Coursera.

By Yaron C

Dec 15, 2017

It really helped me applying what I've learned in the specialization.

By Deric

Sep 20, 2016

Great course. I was very pleased to see how all the individual specializations came together in the development my capstone report. I had to go back and re-learn some aspects of the specializations I may have forgotten, but this course ultimately equipped me on how to ask research questions and go about using the right tools to find the answers. Repetition is key, and the more you use it the less you lose it.

By Ratatosk

Jun 24, 2021

The tutor on this course was amazing. I was worried going in that it would not be possible to complete the course, but she worked with me and I produced a piece of work that I am very proud of. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and would recommend it.

By Ruben D S P

Jun 29, 2018

It is just the best specialization you can complete. If you are able to take this course, take it without any doubt. You'll learn of competitions about data, and prepare more eleborate reports.

By Yaman S

Jun 5, 2016

Great capstone course.

The instructor was always available for help and guidance throughout the course; she also held many Q&A live video conferences.

I highly recommend taking the course.

By Vijay S

Jun 28, 2021

Well thoughtful material and assignments that helps to understand and implement the learning from previous courses as well.

By Abdullah A M A

Dec 23, 2016

Useful and interesting

By ngoduyvu

Jun 13, 2017

good

