DL
Dec 19, 2015
Again, with no formal SAS training and minimal statistics background. I found taking the first course and then this course - week after week my knowledge grew in a consistent and organized fashion.
AM
Dec 2, 2015
Very good for beginners. concept explanation as well as coding were great. doesn't take too long to finish. I enrolled regression modeling course by Wesleyan and waiting to start.
By Sandra M•
Mar 28, 2016
There is a lot of self-teaching with these courses because there are no professors present to reach out to with questions. In addition, the course staff do not always respond promptly nor are they fully knowledgeable about all aspects of error messages that may arise out of coding. At times the code that were provided in the lecture videos were out of date and a lot of time was spent on googling to find the updated code. This is definitely not a beginner coder course and I do not recommend it to anyone who has not coded before.
By Alankar M•
Dec 3, 2015
By Lee S•
Jul 21, 2018
Really poor course. Only good thing is the explanation of the ANOVA's. Get a free trial for that then cancel.
Firstly, the videos are incredibly cringey. The backgrounds/transitions etc. are highly distracting. And close-ups shots of people smoking aren't too suitable in the work environment. The male instructor's smirking face whilst shots are being taken on campus is really off-putting and inappropriate.
The code is just given to you; it would be far better if the course guided you through it. This Data Analysis Tools course can be taken on its own, yet it has a reliance on the past course being taken in the assignments. And you have to create a tumblr blog????? Not much thought put into this.
I would not recommend at all. Avoid.
By JMF•
Sep 24, 2017
inactive forums with too many unanswered questions to get assistance by searching the forums. This course and program have potential, but it needs active moderators and mentors... otherwise it's definitely not worth the cost. Ended up switching to a Python-specific data science specialization, with a much more active forum.
By Jason M•
May 21, 2016
The material itself isn't bad, but the course instructors never respond to questions. What's the point of the class if I can't get my questions answered?
By Victoria•
Jun 13, 2016
too mechanistic. not much creative modules.
By Norvie J•
Dec 18, 2015
The manner how the course was done is very good. It was evenly paced. The only difficulty i encountered is when i try to submit assignments because for some reasons the internet in our area is so slow and i failed to create a tumblr account after several attempts. Also Im having difficulty with SAS also so i used other STAT software available on my laptop, it gives same outputs too. Great course!
By Benjamin D•
Jun 27, 2016
Very well done. The videos are well explained, with nice illustrations and examples to clearly understand each concept. The assignments are self directed and do not take too much time to write every week. I really recommend this month-long course for anyone who struggles with basic statistic and wants to know how and when to run an ANOVA, Chi-Square, Pearson Correlation.
By Mukkesh G•
Jan 14, 2019
I had no idea that the mundane statistical methods that I had learned in my college would be SO powerful in real life! This course is amazing. If you have a bit of a statistical background, you're gonna fall in love with this course. The instructors have ensures that every concept is covered, and by the end of the course, you are well versed in basic data analysis
By Hawra F A•
Oct 23, 2020
Excellently taught! Did not fail expectations from the last course! A continuation of the previous course so would not recommend pursuing without first completing the previous course. Statistics were taught very well! I'd recommend this and the previous course for people who want to learn statistics regardless of programming since it's taught so well! :D
By Joshua K•
Nov 16, 2020
Here I thought the course would be hard due to the coding aspects (had no prior coding experience)...after striving hard through wk 1, I was finally able to find my way through SAS and perform an ANOVA. It was such a great experience and also a great help in my Biostatistics course at campus
By Saurabh S P•
Jun 9, 2020
Very concise and good quality material. A unique way to submit assignments through blogs. I got to learn something (not just the data analysis tools but also blogging skills) which would be very useful for my career. Thanks a lot.
By Alex S•
Nov 17, 2015
This is a good basic intro to both statistical concepts (correlations, analysis of variance (ANOVA) ), but also presents the methods for coding these tools in Python or SAS in a very accessible and easy to follow way.
By Denise L•
Dec 20, 2015
By Guillermo K•
Oct 5, 2017
Just love this whole specialisation! videos are great, lessons are great... it's just a great course! highly recommended to anyone looking to dive into the field of data analysis!
By Saint-Clair d C L•
Aug 8, 2017
This is an awesome course (as well as all of the courses in the Specialization I've taken so far).
I definitely recommend it to anyone with interest in data science.
By Ruben D S P•
Jul 20, 2017
It is an amazing course where you can learn about manage tools, to analyze data. You can learn properly, it is a class made step by step. I recommend this a lot
By Milind P K•
Sep 20, 2020
The best Data analysis course I have taken so far. Concepts are explained nicely. Interesting peer review assignments. Excellent learning experience.
By santhanam•
Mar 18, 2016
Amazing course for intermediate , well designed course material very good information about the different types of hypothesis testing.
By Ricardo M•
Aug 14, 2016
It is not very deep, but it certainly helps to understand / consolidate some basic analysis / statistical tools.
By Vijai K S•
Dec 16, 2015
I am just starting. But i like how peer review is made the core model of the entire specialization though :)
By Anupama P V•
Dec 17, 2015
Quick, easy and Practical way to learning statistical programming and data analysis with SAS/ Python.
By MICHAEL N•
Apr 21, 2017
Excellent course and excellent specialization. The classes were well taught and easy to understand.
By Paul C•
Nov 5, 2016
Found this course to be really nicely balanced... I learnt a lot and did not get bored doing so :-)
By sanam•
Mar 1, 2017
Gives a brief introduction of basic data analysis tools and concepts. Simple yet effective videos.