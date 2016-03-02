About this Course

14,802 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Machine Learning
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,111 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Decision Trees

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Random Forests

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Lasso Regression

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

K-Means Cluster Analysis

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MACHINE LEARNING FOR DATA ANALYSIS

View all reviews

About the Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder