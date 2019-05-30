ME
Sep 18, 2017
I enjoyed this course a lot. It's easy and I've learnt what I need to apply the machine learning techniques. Easy and simple. You don't need to be a mathematician.
KP
May 6, 2020
Clear and explanatory approach to the object. Instructors have great teaching transmissibility.
By Mukkesh G•
May 30, 2019
A good introduction to Machine Learning. Makes me curious to know about the methods that are available outside of this course. Great material as usual.
Update After actually studying Machine Learning for months: A pretty intro to the world of ML. After learning the math behind it and other algorithms, I can say that this specialization is pretty much just the Statistical interpretations of your analysis (explained with the implementation of some powerful yet basic algorithms without really getting into the Hard Core math behind it)
By Фаткулбаянов Т Р•
Feb 7, 2018
The course was indeed pretty interesting, I've learned a lot of new things (and got to learn how to do a little bit of coding using Python). The only thing I would recommend is to add some more datasets, because even though it's pretty easy to find some datasets on the Internet, I think 3 out of 5 suggested datasets were extremely difficult to figure out and were much more complex than the other two.
By Macarena E•
Sep 19, 2017
By Richard M•
Mar 1, 2016
Not impressed with the teaching style.
Seems that lectures were being read and not taught.
By Γεώργιος Κ•
Jul 4, 2018
A must to do introductory course. I will never regrett taking that valuable course but I have to say that some improvements would make it much better. The theoretical background is too short and the proffesors seem to spend more time to describe simple functions like saying put there an ('underscore', 'parenthesis') than seting the reasons of doing that and what are the targets of the programmes. Any way all of these problems and maybe some more are not a reason for someone who wants to start machine learning to not participate in that course especially if he is a pythonist.
By Manoj K•
Feb 22, 2016
I really liked this course. Concepts well explained. I was hoping for more practical exercises on different types of data sets along with how to improve model accuracy in various algorithm taught. concept such as pruning etc. were missing. But I am sure in future, we will have more on it. Thanks Professor.
By Павел Б•
Jul 25, 2016
It is very interesting, helpful, useful and wonderful course. Everybody who interesting in statistic must surely learn this course.
By Ruben D S P•
Jun 29, 2018
Great classes. It is the beginning to machine learning, and you can try more classes about it. You can find many job about it.
By Bruno G C•
Oct 5, 2016
Very good course. I recommend to anyone who's interested in data analysis and machine learning.
By Adrielle S•
Feb 6, 2018
Excelente curso. Explicações didáticas com exemplos reais implementados e detalhados em python. Descrição muito boa das aplicações das técnicas apresentadas bem como de suas limitações. Parabéns para as professoras por esse excelente curso e muito obrigada por nos disponibilizar este trabalho maravilhoso no Coursera.
By Kostas P•
May 7, 2020
By Edward M•
Jun 25, 2016
Good introduction with python example for famous algorithm such as random forest and k-mean
By Dmitry B•
Jan 25, 2018
There is some problems because of changes both in SAS and Python after creating the course
By Deleted A•
Jun 28, 2016
Option of learning both SAS and Python is great!
By Edita G•
Nov 30, 2020
Great course about machine learning methods
By Genara P•
Apr 6, 2017
Excellet! I highly recommend!
By Jinbo C•
Jan 7, 2017
easy to capture the concept
By Deleted A•
Sep 7, 2016
short vedios and good ma
By thoai n•
Dec 19, 2019
This is good course
By Karthik z•
Nov 9, 2017
Well structured .
By Yaman S•
Feb 28, 2016
Excellent course
By Santhosh K J•
Feb 25, 2019
GREAT KNOWLEDGE
By JENIFFER J•
Jul 10, 2020
Good to learn
By Смирнов В Г•
Feb 26, 2018
Great course!
By Thomas C K•
Oct 11, 2016
Great Class!