SAS Statistical Business Analyst
Skills you will gain

  • Multivariate Time Series Analysis
  • Multivariate Analysis
  • Multivariate Statistics
  • Predictive Modelling
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Data Setup

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete

Introduction and Review of Concepts

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

ANOVA and Regression

4 hours to complete
29 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

More Complex Linear Models

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

About the SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate

SAS Statistical Business Analyst

