This introductory course is for SAS software users who perform statistical analyses using SAS/STAT software. The focus is on t tests, ANOVA, and linear regression, and includes a brief introduction to logistic regression.
This course is part of the SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Multivariate Time Series Analysis
- Multivariate Analysis
- Multivariate Statistics
- Predictive Modelling
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Data Setup
In this module you learn about the course and the data you analyze in this course. Then you set up the data you need to do the practices in the course.
Introduction and Review of Concepts
In this module you learn about the models required to analyze different types of data and the difference between explanatory vs predictive modeling. Then you review fundamental statistical concepts, such as the sampling distribution of a mean, hypothesis testing, p-values, and confidence intervals. After reviewing these concepts, you apply one-sample and two-sample t tests to data to confirm or reject preconceived hypotheses.
ANOVA and Regression
In this module you learn to use graphical tools that can help determine which predictors are likely or unlikely to be useful. Then you learn to augment these graphical explorations with correlation analyses that describe linear relationships between potential predictors and our response variable. After you determine potential predictors, tools like ANOVA and regression help you assess the quality of the relationship between the response and predictors.
More Complex Linear Models
In this module you expand the one-way ANOVA model to a two-factor analysis of variance and then extend simple linear regression to multiple regression with two predictors. After you understand the concepts of two-way ANOVA and multiple linear regression with two predictors, you'll have the skills to fit and interpret models with many variables.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.81%
- 4 stars7.57%
- 3 stars1.51%
- 2 stars3.03%
- 1 star6.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: HYPOTHESIS TESTING
Well Done Everything. Practices need to be clarified more because somebody know Statistics with less SAS and reversely some learners know SAS but less Statistics.
Thank you so much to the instructor, Jordan Bakerman for teaching this course.
Wish there was a textbook or slides to accompany. Great class otherwise.
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. In depth explanation of hypothesis testing, ANOVA and Regression, explained very clearly using SAS.
About the SAS Statistical Business Analyst Professional Certificate
This program is for those who want to enhance their predictive and statistical modeling skills to drive data-informed business outcomes. If modeling data for business outcomes is relevant in your job role or industry, this certificate is a valuable indication of your proficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.