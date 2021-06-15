HF
Apr 28, 2022
Well Done Everything. Practices need to be clarified more because somebody know Statistics with less SAS and reversely some learners know SAS but less Statistics.
TM
Jun 28, 2021
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. In depth explanation of hypothesis testing, ANOVA and Regression, explained very clearly using SAS.
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
Thank you so much to the instructor, Jordan Bakerman for teaching this course.
By Tom W•
Jun 2, 2021
Another great course from SAS and Coursera. This course does a great job of introducing several PROCs that allow you to perform hypothesis testing and makes the content engaging. Jordan does a great job with the material, however, I would recommend that anyone taking this course review basic statistics before starting.
By Suhaimi C•
Aug 23, 2021
Awesome Course. Learned how to do Hypothesis Testing like ANOVA and Regression using SAS. Great instructor and explanation, easy to understand and straight forward. Highly recommend this course if you would like to do better hypothesis testing using SAS.
By Tanmay M•
Jun 29, 2021
By Matias P•
Aug 16, 2021
the courses content are straight to the point where it's matter and where I should focus on
By Walter T•
Sep 22, 2021
Wish there was a textbook or slides to accompany. Great class otherwise.
By saksham b•
Mar 23, 2021
where do I get my certificate for this course
By Azeem R•
Jan 14, 2021
Nice one... Thanks. Lecturers were good
By SURAJ R S•
Jan 2, 2021
Great study material / topics.
By Analyn B•
Jan 19, 2021
Thank you so much!
By Hamid F•
Apr 29, 2022
By Fabian C L M•
Mar 30, 2022
buen curso
By Gen L•
Sep 26, 2021
Great
By Kartik K•
Jan 24, 2021
If only...
1) SAS programming basics
2) Not uninterest in Statistics
... then only.
By Fred V•
Jun 20, 2021
Complete patience-testing mess of a course, waste of time.
By Celal P•
Apr 16, 2022
I want to unenroll from this course but just can't!