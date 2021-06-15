Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Statistical Analysis: Hypothesis Testing by SAS

4.6
stars
65 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

This introductory course is for SAS software users who perform statistical analyses using SAS/STAT software. The focus is on t tests, ANOVA, and linear regression, and includes a brief introduction to logistic regression....

Top reviews

HF

Apr 28, 2022

Well Done Everything. Practices need to be clarified more because somebody know Statistics with less SAS and reversely some learners know SAS but less Statistics.

TM

Jun 28, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed this course. In depth explanation of hypothesis testing, ANOVA and Regression, explained very clearly using SAS.

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Introduction to Statistical Analysis: Hypothesis Testing

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thank you so much to the instructor, Jordan Bakerman for teaching this course.

By Tom W

Jun 2, 2021

Another great course from SAS and Coursera. This course does a great job of introducing several PROCs that allow you to perform hypothesis testing and makes the content engaging. Jordan does a great job with the material, however, I would recommend that anyone taking this course review basic statistics before starting.

By Suhaimi C

Aug 23, 2021

Awesome Course. Learned how to do Hypothesis Testing like ANOVA and Regression using SAS. Great instructor and explanation, easy to understand and straight forward. Highly recommend this course if you would like to do better hypothesis testing using SAS.

By Tanmay M

Jun 29, 2021

By Matias P

Aug 16, 2021

the courses content are straight to the point where it's matter and where I should focus on

By Walter T

Sep 22, 2021

Wish there was a textbook or slides to accompany. Great class otherwise.

By saksham b

Mar 23, 2021

where do I get my certificate for this course

By Azeem R

Jan 14, 2021

Nice one... Thanks. Lecturers were good

By SURAJ R S

Jan 2, 2021

Great study material / topics.

By Analyn B

Jan 19, 2021

Thank you so much!

By Hamid F

Apr 29, 2022

By Fabian C L M

Mar 30, 2022

buen curso

By Gen L

Sep 26, 2021

Great

By Kartik K

Jan 24, 2021

If only...

1) SAS programming basics

2) Not uninterest in Statistics

... then only.

By Fred V

Jun 20, 2021

Complete patience-testing mess of a course, waste of time.

By Celal P

Apr 16, 2022

I want to unenroll from this course but just can't!

