RM
Jun 14, 2021
Thanks so much to our instructor, Jordan Bakerman for teaching this course!
SS
Feb 13, 2021
Great Study material & Ease of understanding of the concepts.
By Suhaimi C•
Sep 6, 2021
Awesome Course and Instruction. Great explanations and step by step processes. Thank you Coursera and Instructor Jordan Bakerman for teaching and sharing this course. Learned a lot about the fundamentals and use of linear regression and logistic regression, odds ratios, association, etc. Highly recommend this course if you would like to use SAS to explore the data using logistics regression and linear regression as well as other procedures for statistical analysis.
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
By SURAJ R S•
Feb 14, 2021
By Tom W•
Jun 18, 2021
This was another good course from SAS and Coursera. I felt that some of the presentations were hurried and quite dense and I had to review some of the videos several times and use other resources, but on the whole, this course covered using SAS for regression modelling well. Definitely not for someone without a solid background in statistics.
By Kartik K•
Jan 26, 2021
Must have taken the prior Course. In the Specialization.