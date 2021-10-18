About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

SAS® Viya® and Open Source Integration

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Machine Learning

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Text Analytics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min)
3 hours to complete

Deep Learning

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Time Series

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min)
2 hours to complete

Image Classification

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
2 hours to complete

Factorization Machines

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min)

