Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using SAS Viya REST APIs with Python and R by SAS
4.6
stars
14 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
SAS Viya is an in-memory distributed environment used to analyze big data quickly and efficiently. In this course, you’ll learn how to use the SAS Viya APIs to take control of SAS Cloud Analytic Services from a Jupyter Notebook using R or Python. You’ll learn to upload data into the cloud, analyze data, and create predictive models with SAS Viya using familiar open source functionality via the SWAT package -- the SAS Scripting Wrapper for Analytics Transfer. You’ll learn how to create both machine learning and deep learning models to tackle a variety of data sets and complex problems. And once SAS Viya has done the heavy lifting, you’ll be able to download data to the client and use native open source syntax to compare results and create graphics....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Using SAS Viya REST APIs with Python and R
By Rugshana M
•
Oct 19, 2021
Grateful to the instructors! Thank you for enhancing my skills set.