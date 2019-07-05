This course covers the theoretical foundation for different techniques associated with supervised machine learning models. In addition, a business case study is defined to guide participants through all steps of the analytical life cycle, from problem understanding to model deployment, through data preparation, feature selection, model training and validation, and model assessment. A series of demonstrations and exercises is used to reinforce the concepts and the analytical approach to solving business problems.
Course Overview
In this module, you meet the instructor and learn about course logistics, such as how to access the software for this course.
Getting Started with Machine Learning using SAS® Viya
In this module, you learn how you can meet today's business challenges with machine learning using SAS® Viya®. You start working on the project that runs throughout the course.
Data Preparation and Algorithm Selection
In this module, you learn to explore the data and finish preparing the data for analysis. You also learn some general considerations for selecting an algorithm.
Decision Trees and Ensembles of Trees
In this module, you learn to build decision tree models as well as models based on ensembles, or combinations, of decision trees.
Neural Networks
In this module, you learn to build neural network models.
This is a good course . SAS is the leader in the world of analytics.
I found this course SAS Viya really excellent and useful for Data Scientist. I would recommend it to anyone interested in learning and deploy machine learning.
The content is great, although the platform failed after 5 days of inactivity. My account was deactivated and I was never able to recover it so I couldn't follow the tutorials.
Easy to follow even with limited statistics knowledge. Instructors teach the basics to get you started and best of all the software is included so you can practice.
