TA
Jul 5, 2019
Easy to follow even with limited statistics knowledge.\n\nInstructors teach the basics to get you started and best of all the software is included so you can practice.
RM
Apr 7, 2020
I found this course SAS Viya really excellent and useful for Data Scientist. I would recommend it to anyone interested in learning and deploy machine learning.
By Pablo M P•
Jun 22, 2019
Nothing practical to learn, not even temporary access to SAS...
By Elven J•
May 24, 2019
Thank you SAS, Coursera, all involved to make this course available here. In special to Jeff and Catherine who covered different techniques associated with supervising machine learning models and analytical approach to solve problems business on Model Studio and pipeline flow interface.
By Tricia A•
Jul 6, 2019
By Ravi M•
Apr 8, 2020
By Pritesh D•
Jun 11, 2020
A well designed and thoughtful course explaining the key concepts of machine learning
By SATISH C S•
Mar 13, 2020
This is a good course . SAS is the leader in the world of analytics.
By Daming Z•
May 10, 2020
Thank you very much!!!
This course will change my career and life.
By Gregg H•
Nov 19, 2019
Great interactive introduction to SAS Viya
By saurabh p•
Feb 22, 2020
best platform
By Karina R•
Aug 6, 2020
Good course.
By Ibrahima B•
Aug 11, 2020
I loved it
By Ananda K•
May 6, 2022
Very nice
By Shivanand R B•
May 24, 2020
Good
By Enrique O•
Jan 6, 2021
The content is great, although the platform failed after 5 days of inactivity. My account was deactivated and I was never able to recover it so I couldn't follow the tutorials.
By Rafael B•
Aug 11, 2019
Curso básico que apresenta as funcionalidades do SAS Viya para as aplicações de Machine Learning baseado somente em modelos supervisionados.
By ketki•
May 12, 2020
nice course for those who already knew machine learning concepts and wants to learn SAS viya for creating models.
By rohit r•
Apr 29, 2020
I liked the course. However too little time was spend on model deployment. There was none on testing. This is the most important part of developing a model. Otherwise I liked the course