4.7
stars
93 ratings
17 reviews

This course covers the theoretical foundation for different techniques associated with supervised machine learning models. In addition, a business case study is defined to guide participants through all steps of the analytical life cycle, from problem understanding to model deployment, through data preparation, feature selection, model training and validation, and model assessment. A series of demonstrations and exercises is used to reinforce the concepts and the analytical approach to solving business problems. This course uses Model Studio, the pipeline flow interface in SAS Viya that enables you to prepare, develop, compare, and deploy advanced analytics models. You learn to train supervised machine learning models to make better decisions on big data. The SAS applications used in this course make machine learning possible without programming or coding....

By Pablo M P

Jun 22, 2019

Nothing practical to learn, not even temporary access to SAS...

By Elven J

May 24, 2019

Thank you SAS, Coursera, all involved to make this course available here. In special to Jeff and Catherine who covered different techniques associated with supervising machine learning models and analytical approach to solve problems business on Model Studio and pipeline flow interface.

By Tricia A

Jul 6, 2019

Easy to follow even with limited statistics knowledge.

Instructors teach the basics to get you started and best of all the software is included so you can practice.

By Ravi M

Apr 8, 2020

I found this course SAS Viya really excellent and useful for Data Scientist. I would recommend it to anyone interested in learning and deploy machine learning.

By Pritesh D

Jun 11, 2020

A well designed and thoughtful course explaining the key concepts of machine learning

By SATISH C S

Mar 13, 2020

This is a good course . SAS is the leader in the world of analytics.

By Daming Z

May 10, 2020

Thank you very much!!!

This course will change my career and life.

By Gregg H

Nov 19, 2019

Great interactive introduction to SAS Viya

By saurabh p

Feb 22, 2020

best platform

By Karina R

Aug 6, 2020

Good course.

By Ibrahima B

Aug 11, 2020

I loved it

By Ananda K

May 6, 2022

Very nice

By Shivanand R B

May 24, 2020

Good

By Enrique O

Jan 6, 2021

The content is great, although the platform failed after 5 days of inactivity. My account was deactivated and I was never able to recover it so I couldn't follow the tutorials.

By Rafael B

Aug 11, 2019

Curso básico que apresenta as funcionalidades do SAS Viya para as aplicações de Machine Learning baseado somente em modelos supervisionados.

By ketki

May 12, 2020

nice course for those who already knew machine learning concepts and wants to learn SAS viya for creating models.

By rohit r

Apr 29, 2020

I liked the course. However too little time was spend on model deployment. There was none on testing. This is the most important part of developing a model. Otherwise I liked the course

