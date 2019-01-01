Jeffrey R. Thompson, PhD, is a Senior Analytical Training Consultant with the Advanced Analytics team in the Education division at SAS Institute. Dr. Thompson’s first exposure to SAS came in the early 90’s while attending Stetson University as an undergraduate math major. He continued using SAS extensively throughout graduate school for both research and educational duties. He earned his master’s degree in Computational Statistics from the University of Central Florida, and his PhD in Statistics from the University of Florida. His dissertation research was in the area of measurement error models. Before coming to SAS, Dr. Thompson started his career in academia with the Department of Statistics at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. During his last year at NC State University, Dr. Thompson received a university-wide outstanding teacher award. He has publications in the American Journal of Perinatology, International Statistical Review, the Austrian Journal of Statistics, the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, PLoS ONE, and other peer-reviewed journals. He is also author of the teacher’s edition to David Moore’s The Basic Practice of Statistics (4th Ed). Dr. Thompson has given numerous research talks and seminars, including several presentations at regional, national, and international statistical conferences and at universities such as Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany, and the Technical University Graz, Graz, Austria.