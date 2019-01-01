Profile

Jeff Thompson

Senior Analytical Training Consultant

    Bio

    Jeffrey R. Thompson, PhD, is a Senior Analytical Training Consultant with the Advanced Analytics team in the Education division at SAS Institute. Dr. Thompson’s first exposure to SAS came in the early 90’s while attending Stetson University as an undergraduate math major. He continued using SAS extensively throughout graduate school for both research and educational duties. He earned his master’s degree in Computational Statistics from the University of Central Florida, and his PhD in Statistics from the University of Florida. His dissertation research was in the area of measurement error models. Before coming to SAS, Dr. Thompson started his career in academia with the Department of Statistics at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. During his last year at NC State University, Dr. Thompson received a university-wide outstanding teacher award. He has publications in the American Journal of Perinatology, International Statistical Review, the Austrian Journal of Statistics, the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, PLoS ONE, and other peer-reviewed journals. He is also author of the teacher’s edition to David Moore’s The Basic Practice of Statistics (4th Ed). Dr. Thompson has given numerous research talks and seminars, including several presentations at regional, national, and international statistical conferences and at universities such as Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany, and the Technical University Graz, Graz, Austria.

    Courses

    Machine Learning Using SAS Viya

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder