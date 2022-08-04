About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Advanced Level

You should have an understanding of fundamental computer programming concepts, and at least one year of programming and data analysis experience.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Connect to the CAS server to access and manage data.

    Use CASL to prepare and analyze data.

    Create reports and visualizations using SAS Viya.

Skills you will gain

  • SAS Studio
  • Data Manipulation
  • CASL
  • Data Analysis
  • SAS Viya
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Logistics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Introduction to SAS Viya and CAS

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 13 min)
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

CAS Language (CASL) Fundamentals

5 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 15 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Connecting to CAS and Accessing Data

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Exploring and Validating Data

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 14 quizzes

About the Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization

Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts

