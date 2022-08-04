Welcome to the CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya course. SAS Viya is an AI, analytic and data management platform running on a scalable, distributed, cloud-native architecture.
What you will learn
Connect to the CAS server to access and manage data.
Use CASL to prepare and analyze data.
Create reports and visualizations using SAS Viya.
Skills you will gain
- SAS Studio
- Data Manipulation
- CASL
- Data Analysis
- SAS Viya
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Course Overview and Logistics
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Introduction to SAS Viya and CAS
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 13 min)
5 hours to complete
CAS Language (CASL) Fundamentals
5 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 15 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Connecting to CAS and Accessing Data
5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 10 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Exploring and Validating Data
6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 14 quizzes
