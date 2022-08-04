About this Specialization

SAS Viya is a cloud-enabled, in-memory analytics engine that provides quick, accurate and reliable analytical insights. This professional certificate program is designed for experienced SAS programmers who want to leverage the power of SAS Cloud Analytics Services (CAS) to access, manage, and analyze in-memory tables. You will write SAS programs to execute in CAS using standard SAS syntax, including the DATA step, FedSQL, and procedures. You will also use the native CAS programming language (CASL) to process in-memory data. These skills prepare you for the SAS Viya Programming certification exams.
SAS® Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS® Viya®

CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS® Viya®

Preparing for the SAS® Viya® Programming Certification Exam

