- CASL
- SAS Viya
- SAS Programming
- SAS Studio
- Data Manipulation
- Data Analysis
- Statistical Analysis System (SAS) (Software)
Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Process big data efficiently with SAS® Viya®. Master the programming enhancements offered in SAS Viya for accelerated data processing and analysis.
What you will learn
Load data into SAS Cloud Analytic Services
Modify DATA step and SQL procedure code to execute in CAS
Use CAS-enabled procedures and CAS actions
Connect to the CAS server to access and manage data.
Use CASL to prepare and analyze data.
Create reports and visualizations using SAS Viya.
About this Specialization
Graded quizzes are included at the conclusion of each lesson to assess proficiency. Learners also have the option to complete practice exams in preparation for either the SAS Viya Programming Specialist or SAS Viya Programming Associate certification exams.
