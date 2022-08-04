About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Advanced Level

You should have successfully completed the first two courses in the Coursera SAS Programmer specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • SAS Studio
  • SAS Programming
  • Statistical Analysis System (SAS) (Software)
  • CASL
  • SAS Viya
Course 3 of 3 in the
Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Advanced Level

You should have successfully completed the first two courses in the Coursera SAS Programmer specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Logistics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Practice what you Learned in SAS Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya

4 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Practice what you Learned in CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya

4 hours to complete
1 reading
4 hours to complete

Take a SAS Certification Practice Exam

4 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization

Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts

