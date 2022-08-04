Welcome to the Preparing for the SAS Viya Programming Certification Exam course. This is the third and final course in the Coursera SAS Programmer specialization. You will apply what you have learned in the first two courses by writing code to execute in SAS Cloud Analytic Services and practicing for the SAS certification exams.
This course is part of the Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Skills you will gain
- SAS Studio
- SAS Programming
- Statistical Analysis System (SAS) (Software)
- CASL
- SAS Viya
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Course Overview and Logistics
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete
Practice what you Learned in SAS Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya
4 hours to complete
1 reading
4 hours to complete
Practice what you Learned in CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya
4 hours to complete
1 reading
4 hours to complete
Take a SAS Certification Practice Exam
4 hours to complete
2 readings
