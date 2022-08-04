About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Advanced Level

You should be familiar with the SAS programming language, including SAS libraries, DATA step, PROC SQL, and the MEANS and FREQ procedures.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Load data into SAS Cloud Analytic Services

    Modify DATA step and SQL procedure code to execute in CAS

    Use CAS-enabled procedures and CAS actions

Skills you will gain

  • CASL
  • SAS Viya
  • SAS Programming
  • SAS Studio
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Advanced Level

You should be familiar with the SAS programming language, including SAS libraries, DATA step, PROC SQL, and the MEANS and FREQ procedures.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
12 minutes to complete

Specialization Overview

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Course Overview and Logistics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Introduction to SAS Viya

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Loading Data into SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS)

4 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Modifying Base SAS Programs to Run in SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS)

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Using CAS-Enabled Procedures and CAS Actions

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 26 min)

About the Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization

Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder