Welcome to the SAS Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya course. SAS Viya is an AI, analytic and data management platform running on a scalable, distributed, cloud-native architecture. In this course you will learn how to modify existing Base SAS programs to execute in SAS Viya. The programs you create will leverage the power of SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS) to access, manage, and analyze in-memory tables.
This course is part of the Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
You should be familiar with the SAS programming language, including SAS libraries, DATA step, PROC SQL, and the MEANS and FREQ procedures.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Load data into SAS Cloud Analytic Services
Modify DATA step and SQL procedure code to execute in CAS
Use CAS-enabled procedures and CAS actions
Skills you will gain
- CASL
- SAS Viya
- SAS Programming
- SAS Studio
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
You should be familiar with the SAS programming language, including SAS libraries, DATA step, PROC SQL, and the MEANS and FREQ procedures.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
12 minutes to complete
Specialization Overview
12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
Course Overview and Logistics
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Introduction to SAS Viya
1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 20 min)
4 hours to complete
Loading Data into SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS)
4 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 36 min)
4 hours to complete
Modifying Base SAS Programs to Run in SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS)
4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 36 min)
4 hours to complete
Using CAS-Enabled Procedures and CAS Actions
4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 26 min)
About the Distributed Programming in SAS® Viya® for Data Analysts Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.