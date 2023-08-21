Illinois Tech
Model Diagnostics and Remedial Measures
Model Diagnostics and Remedial Measures

Kiah Ong

What you'll learn

  • Describe the assumptions of the linear regression models.

  • Use diagnostic plots to detect violations of the assumptions of a linear regression model.

  • Perform variable selections and model validations.

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Model Diagnostics and Remediation Measures! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Regression Diagnostics, Variance Stabilizing Transformations, Box-Cox Transformation, Transformations to Linearized the Model, Weighted Least Squares, Autocorrelation, Multicollinearity, Variable Selection and Model Validation. In Module 1, we will cover four topics including: Regression Diagnostics, Variance Stabilizing Transformations, Box-Cox Transformation and Transformations to Linearize the model. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

Welcome to Module 2 – This module will cover four topics including: Weighted Least Squares, Autocorrelation, Multicollinearity, and Variable Selection and Model Validation. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

Kiah Ong
