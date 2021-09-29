TW
Jul 28, 2021
This was another great course from SAS and Coursera. I had no experience with predictive modelling prior to the course and learned quite a bit about modelling in the SAS environment.
RM
Jun 14, 2021
Thank you so much to the instructor, Michael J Patetta for teaching this course!
By Suhaimi C•
Sep 29, 2021
Awesome course about the predictive modeling with logistic regression using SAS. The instructor is fantastic teaching us from the ground up step by step with excellent explanations. The coding was also built from beginning to the end with easy flow. Highly recommend taking this class for anyone who would like to advance their predictive modeling with logistic regression using SAS.
By Vipul P•
May 16, 2021
This is a great course. Most of the commonly occuring problems in real-life situations have been dealt with in great details. Would heartily recommend this course to anyone familiar with SAS, and wishing to learn predictive modeling. A note of caution: The content is heavy and going may seem difficult and you may want to revisit the lectures more than twice.
By Tom W•
Jul 29, 2021
By Rugshana M•
Jun 15, 2021
By SURAJ R S•
Apr 11, 2021
Great training sets of problems. Good guidance & teaching.
By NOEL R V•
Feb 4, 2022
Excelente curso
By Kartik K•
Jan 28, 2021
Not a good stop (Course) to the better start (Specialization).
By Ravi S S•
Jan 12, 2021
Not telling clearly what is AIC,SC or -2logL.
I think SAS trainers should explain clearly the output of SAS procs