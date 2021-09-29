Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predictive Modeling with Logistic Regression using SAS by SAS

4.6
stars
31 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course covers predictive modeling using SAS/STAT software with emphasis on the LOGISTIC procedure. This course also discusses selecting variables and interactions, recoding categorical variables based on the smooth weight of evidence, assessing models, treating missing values, and using efficiency techniques for massive data sets. You learn to use logistic regression to model an individual's behavior as a function of known inputs, create effect plots and odds ratio plots, handle missing data values, and tackle multicollinearity in your predictors. You also learn to assess model performance and compare models....

By Suhaimi C

Sep 29, 2021

Awesome course about the predictive modeling with logistic regression using SAS. The instructor is fantastic teaching us from the ground up step by step with excellent explanations. The coding was also built from beginning to the end with easy flow. Highly recommend taking this class for anyone who would like to advance their predictive modeling with logistic regression using SAS.

By Vipul P

May 16, 2021

This is a great course. Most of the commonly occuring problems in real-life situations have been dealt with in great details. Would heartily recommend this course to anyone familiar with SAS, and wishing to learn predictive modeling. A note of caution: The content is heavy and going may seem difficult and you may want to revisit the lectures more than twice.

By Tom W

Jul 29, 2021

This was another great course from SAS and Coursera. I had no experience with predictive modelling prior to the course and learned quite a bit about modelling in the SAS environment.

By Rugshana M

Jun 15, 2021

Thank you so much to the instructor, Michael J Patetta for teaching this course!

By SURAJ R S

Apr 11, 2021

Great training sets of problems. Good guidance & teaching.

By NOEL R V

Feb 4, 2022

Excelente curso

By Kartik K

Jan 28, 2021

Not a good stop (Course) to the better start (Specialization).

By Ravi S S

Jan 12, 2021

Not telling clearly what is AIC,SC or -2logL.

I think SAS trainers should explain clearly the output of SAS procs

