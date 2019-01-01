Profile

Oliver Geffen Obregon

Epidemiology Teaching Fellow

Bio

Oliver has been working in the field of epidemiology since completing his MSc at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He worked on a Gates Foundation project as part of the HIV Modelling Consortium, evaluating epidemic models in southern and Eastern Africa, as well as for Public Health England, where he was responsible for the analysis and reporting of antimicrobial resistance in gonorrhea using date from sentinel surveillance sites. He’s also worked on a number of projects with the World Health Organisation, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Israeli Ministry of Health. He now works as a epidemiology teaching fellow at Imperial College London.

Courses

Science Matters: Let's Talk About COVID-19

