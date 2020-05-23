About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Xi'an Jiaotong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About COVID-19

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min)
2 hours to complete

Diagnose and Control COVID-19

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Therapeutic Strategy for COVID-19 （1）

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
2 hours to complete

Therapeutic Strategy for COVID-19 （2）

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Prevention for COVID-19

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min)

