In December 2019, a cluster of patients with pneumonia of unknown cause appeared in Wuhan, Hubei. Governments at all levels and Department of Health Administration highly valued and rapidly organized the centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical institutions, and scientific research academies to conduct a survey, rescue, and collaborative research. This new antigen was quickly identified as a novel coronavirus, named as 2019-nCoV by World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, the pneumonia caused by it was named as novel coronavirus pneumonia. Implementing the decisions by the CPC Central Committee and State Council with Xi at the core, the whole country took comprehensive actions in social mobilization and deployment, taking epidemic control a most important work in the immediate future. The spread of the epidemic has been effectively controlled. However, novel coronavirus has spread to the whole world thereafter, so it called for closer international cooperation in epidemic prevention and control. Based on this situation, it was urgent to set a new MOOC program about COVID-19 and impart scientific knowledge of the disease to foreign students, undergraduate students, and all the other common people abroad, laying a solid foundation for the triumph of the war against COVID-19.
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an Jiaotong University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in China. Founded in Shanghai in 1896 as Nanyang Public, it was renamed Jiaotong University in 1921. In 1956, at the direction of the State Council, the university was moved to Xi’an, an important historical city, and renamed Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU). Now, XJTU is a comprehensive research university offering programs in ten areas—science, engineering, medicine, economics, management, humanities, art, law, philosophy and education. XJTU features 26 schools, 8 undergraduate residential colleges, 12 teaching hospitals, and serves about 30,000 full-time students, including over 14,600 graduate students.
About COVID-19
Understand the basic knowledge, transmission route and epidemiological characteristics of COVID 19 virus.
Diagnose and Control COVID-19
Understand the diagnosis, differential diagnosis and treatment of novel coronavirus.
Therapeutic Strategy for COVID-19 （1）
Understand the countermeasures and management measures of other departments such as Internal medicine、Surgery、Gynecology and Pediatrics under the novel coronavirus eqidemic situation.
Therapeutic Strategy for COVID-19 （2）
Understand the countermeasures and management measures of other departments such as Internal medicine、Surgery、Gynecology and Pediatrics under the novel coronavirus eqidemic situation.
Prevention for COVID-19
Understand the protective measures of COVID 19 virus
