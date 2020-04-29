Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lecture Series for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19 by Xi'an Jiaotong University

4.5
stars
325 ratings
139 reviews

About the Course

In December 2019, a cluster of patients with pneumonia of unknown cause appeared in Wuhan, Hubei. Governments at all levels and Department of Health Administration highly valued and rapidly organized the centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical institutions, and scientific research academies to conduct a survey, rescue, and collaborative research. This new antigen was quickly identified as a novel coronavirus, named as 2019-nCoV by World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, the pneumonia caused by it was named as novel coronavirus pneumonia. Implementing the decisions by the CPC Central Committee and State Council with Xi at the core, the whole country took comprehensive actions in social mobilization and deployment, taking epidemic control a most important work in the immediate future. The spread of the epidemic has been effectively controlled. However, novel coronavirus has spread to the whole world thereafter, so it called for closer international cooperation in epidemic prevention and control. Based on this situation, it was urgent to set a new MOOC program about COVID-19 and impart scientific knowledge of the disease to foreign students, undergraduate students, and all the other common people abroad, laying a solid foundation for the triumph of the war against COVID-19. The novel coronavirus is a new strain of coronavirus that had never been found in humans before. This huge family already known can cause cold or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and other severe diseases. The main signs and symptoms of the infected people include respiratory symptoms, fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, and dyspnea, etc. In severe and critical cases, there will appear pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. The two-month war against COVID-19 has helped us accumulate loads of experience in disease prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment, which can be shared with the whole world as a reference. In front of the need of our students and common people on COVID-19 prevention knowledge, the Health Science Center of Xi’an Jiaotong University has organized related experts to issue the English lectures of the epidemic prevention and control for people at home and abroad and international community. The contents are mainly about “Introduction,Diagnose,therapeutic Strategy and Prevention for COVID-19”. Through this course, we sincerely hope all our students and the common peoples of the world have scientific knowledge of COVID-19 and increased self-protection awareness, improving international community’s capacity for the prevention and control of COVID-19. We should work in great unity, take science-based and targeted measures against the epidemic, and have confidence in conquering the virus....

Top reviews

CD

Feb 15, 2021

Very informative, and an interesting medical and cultural snapshot of a domestic public health problem that was about to go global.

JA

Sep 16, 2020

SUCH AN INFORMATIVE COURSE FOR EVERYONE!! THANK YOU I GAINED A LOT FROM THIS COURSE.\n\n-JASMIN KIERULF-AQUINO

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 135 Reviews for Lecture Series for Preventing and Controlling COVID-19

By Najmaldin E H N

Apr 29, 2020

Were is my certificate?

By john l

May 10, 2020

Where is my certificate

By Aakash Y

May 24, 2020

After completion of course i didn't receive a certificate why???

By Esther p

May 14, 2020

I loved the course but i did not receive my certificate after completion of course. when will i get it.

By USHA N P E

May 27, 2020

When will get certificate?

By srushti j

May 26, 2020

Where's my certificate?????

By Azam Z A A

May 11, 2020

Good course l leraned nice things about covid_19

By Shylashree N

May 15, 2020

It is nice

By Sinishu I

May 7, 2020

I gained more knowledge about the corona virus

By Toya P

May 7, 2020

very informative!!!! THANK YOU VERY MUCH

By María G R G

May 8, 2020

MUY BUENA INFORMACION

By Palani s

Jun 13, 2020

I am learning in this Session for preventing and controlling Covid-19 Pandemic for different levels.

By Salama a

Jun 3, 2020

i didnt get my certificate !

By KAZI M O

May 4, 2020

Awesome

By Nethra. P

May 25, 2020

Good

l

By Md. A J N

May 16, 2020

Knowledgeable course, having information which really helpful for the learner.briefly described about management of covid-19!

By Srikanth K K

May 15, 2020

lots of good info.

By Sri V

May 17, 2020

useful

By Prakhar S

Aug 11, 2020

hopo

By clara P D

May 24, 2020

Very goof information on preventing and controlling COVID 19

By Rithvik.R

May 24, 2020

Very informative!

By Dip M

May 23, 2020

great

By Mubarak M A A

May 27, 2020

جيد

By Mr. L N N j

May 26, 2020

It is an amazing experience course & whenever attempt in the quiz really getting more knowledge.Overall gathering all information onset of COVID-19.Thank You Coursera really valuable one

By Ana M C M

May 22, 2020

The information isn't up to day, the course isn't cohesive the instructors just present individual videos without coordination the test are from individual videos and some are poorly redacted.

