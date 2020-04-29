CD
Feb 15, 2021
Very informative, and an interesting medical and cultural snapshot of a domestic public health problem that was about to go global.
JA
Sep 16, 2020
SUCH AN INFORMATIVE COURSE FOR EVERYONE!! THANK YOU I GAINED A LOT FROM THIS COURSE.\n\n-JASMIN KIERULF-AQUINO
By Najmaldin E H N•
Apr 29, 2020
Were is my certificate?
By john l•
May 10, 2020
Where is my certificate
By Aakash Y•
May 24, 2020
After completion of course i didn't receive a certificate why???
By Esther p•
May 14, 2020
I loved the course but i did not receive my certificate after completion of course. when will i get it.
By USHA N P E•
May 27, 2020
When will get certificate?
By srushti j•
May 26, 2020
Where's my certificate?????
By Azam Z A A•
May 11, 2020
Good course l leraned nice things about covid_19
By Shylashree N•
May 15, 2020
It is nice
By Sinishu I•
May 7, 2020
I gained more knowledge about the corona virus
By Toya P•
May 7, 2020
very informative!!!! THANK YOU VERY MUCH
By María G R G•
May 8, 2020
MUY BUENA INFORMACION
By Palani s•
Jun 13, 2020
I am learning in this Session for preventing and controlling Covid-19 Pandemic for different levels.
By Salama a•
Jun 3, 2020
i didnt get my certificate !
By KAZI M O•
May 4, 2020
Awesome
By Nethra. P•
May 25, 2020
Good
l
By Md. A J N•
May 16, 2020
Knowledgeable course, having information which really helpful for the learner.briefly described about management of covid-19!
By Srikanth K K•
May 15, 2020
lots of good info.
By Sri V•
May 17, 2020
useful
By Prakhar S•
Aug 11, 2020
hopo
By clara P D•
May 24, 2020
Very goof information on preventing and controlling COVID 19
By Rithvik.R•
May 24, 2020
Very informative!
By Dip M•
May 23, 2020
great
By Mubarak M A A•
May 27, 2020
جيد
By Mr. L N N j•
May 26, 2020
It is an amazing experience course & whenever attempt in the quiz really getting more knowledge.Overall gathering all information onset of COVID-19.Thank You Coursera really valuable one
By Ana M C M•
May 22, 2020
The information isn't up to day, the course isn't cohesive the instructors just present individual videos without coordination the test are from individual videos and some are poorly redacted.