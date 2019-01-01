Profile

Dr Arti Maini

Coaching lead for the Medical Education Innovation & Research Centre (MEdIC)

Bio

Dr Arti Maini is Coaching Lead for the Medical Education Innovation and Research Centre (MEdIC) and Deputy Director for Undergraduate Primary Care Education within Imperial's School of Public Health. She works as a GP and educator in London and holds a masters in medical education and degrees in medicine and clinical neuroscience. Dr Maini is an experienced, accredited coach, coach trainer and supervisor. She is also a Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). She leads training courses for medical students and clinicians, works with the NHS London Leadership Academy as a coach for those working within the NHS, is on the faculty of the Coaching Supervision Academy and is an active member of the Imperial Coaching Academy. Her education and research interests include coaching for health, education, wellbeing and leadership, person-centred care and capacity building. She regularly incorporates coaching approaches into her own clinical practice and is co-author of the highly acclaimed book Coaching for Health - Why it works and how to do it. In 2019, Dr Maini was awarded the Imperial President’s Medal for outstanding contribution to teaching, for her work in leading the development of a coaching culture at Imperial College London. The award-winning Undergraduate Primary Care Education team that she co-leads received the 2018 national AdvanceHE CATE Excellence in Education award, and the 2019 Imperial President’s Award for Societal Engagement.

Courses

Health Coaching Conversations

