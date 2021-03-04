About this Course

Beginner Level

Healthcare practitioner or student in a healthcare field. No prior experience of health coaching is necessary.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • goal setting
  • health coaching
  • behaviour change
  • person-centred conversations
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The foundations of health coaching

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Health coaching skills

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The process of health coaching

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Integrating coaching skills within healthcare consultations

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

