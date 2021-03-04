Are you a healthcare practitioner or student in a healthcare field?
Do you want to learn how to have more empowering conversations with your patients and support them to take control of their own health and wellbeing? Are you looking for a course to start learning these skills that also fits with your busy life? If so, this is the course for you! In this course, you will become much more familiar with some key health coaching principles and skills, and will be equipped to start applying these in your own healthcare contexts with patients and in your own life too.