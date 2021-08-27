AV
May 3, 2021
It was so effective course in a short time. I could review some important skills and tried to do them in my own work. thank you so much.
LB
Apr 13, 2021
Excellent ideas on health coaching. Videos showed good examples and lots of information on what is essential in health coaching.
By Aedrian A•
Aug 27, 2021
This offering concisely provides foundational knowledge on the dos and don’ts of health coaching. Instead of the typical scenario wherein there is a “generator” (the physician) and a “receiver” (the patient) of medical information, the health coaching process allows a deepening of the patient-physician relationship and the tapping of the patient’s inherent resourcefulness that goes beyond instructions for further medical testing and prescription medications. The material can be completed in a single, dedicated sitting. It is also amenable for physicians and physicians-in-training who may want to glance through certain sections of the course for guidance or tips as they interact with their patients in real time. The material is recommended for students in the health professions as well as practitioners who are interested to hone their patient motivation skills.
By Lancelot C•
May 3, 2021
A useful course which teaches you all the skills needed to carry out a coaching conversation. Strongly recommended for anyone who wishes to coach not just clients but the techniques can be used for your team members as well as your children. Thanks you Dr Arti & team.
By NATÉRCIA T C D•
Apr 17, 2021
Excellent course, great for professional and personal life, a time to reflect on how we are dealing withcommunication with our patients and how we are teaching this to our students in health schools.
By Carolina M•
May 28, 2021
What an insightful course. I has not only broadened my perspective and scope of action as a Dietitian Nutritionist and Nutrition Coach, but it has even edowed me with resources to enrich my interpersonal relations and my personal life.
By ABOLFAZL V•
May 4, 2021
It was so effective course in a short time. I could review some important skills and tried to do them in my own work. thank you so much.
By lori b•
Apr 14, 2021
Excellent ideas on health coaching. Videos showed good examples and lots of information on what is essential in health coaching.
By Lester N•
Apr 13, 2021
This course is very effective for me as a health mentor i learned so much, thanks practitioners.God bless
By Ana L P O•
Apr 18, 2021
excellent course, I really enjoyed it and I think I would use this information a lot in my daily work.
By Apostolos F•
Aug 3, 2021
a great course full of useful material, a must for today's health professional
By Lam G•
Dec 6, 2021
Good insight with very advices. Useful videos of consultations interviews.
By Montse d F•
Nov 13, 2021
Quite useful tips for patient's consultation. I'll try to apply some.
By Preeti S•
Mar 5, 2021
Excellent. I gained so many useful insights I can use in practice.
By kenley s v•
Jan 21, 2022
This is overall a great deal of learning experience!
By Buya B•
Feb 6, 2021
The best choice. Thank you very much.
By Sokrates N•
May 18, 2022
To the point Strongly reccomend it
By Tushima s•
Nov 7, 2021
An excellent course!
By DAFNE L A S•
May 26, 2022
like like like
By Meena K•
Apr 7, 2021
A
By Bernhard M•
Aug 21, 2021
This course is more on the short side and provides a very basic introduction into the field. If that's what you're looking for, go ahead and give it a try. Whether the certificate is worth the asking price or not compared to top of the line courses for the same price is questionable, though.
By Namita D K•
May 6, 2021
informative