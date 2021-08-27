Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health Coaching Conversations by Imperial College London

4.6
stars
48 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

Are you a healthcare practitioner or student in a healthcare field? Do you want to learn how to have more empowering conversations with your patients and support them to take control of their own health and wellbeing? Are you looking for a course to start learning these skills that also fits with your busy life? If so, this is the course for you! In this course, you will become much more familiar with some key health coaching principles and skills, and will be equipped to start applying these in your own healthcare contexts with patients and in your own life too....

Top reviews

AV

May 3, 2021

It was so effective course in a short time. I could review some important skills and tried to do them in my own work. thank you so much.

LB

Apr 13, 2021

Excellent ideas on health coaching. Videos showed good examples and lots of information on what is essential in health coaching.

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Health Coaching Conversations

By Aedrian A

Aug 27, 2021

This offering concisely provides foundational knowledge on the dos and don’ts of health coaching. Instead of the typical scenario wherein there is a “generator” (the physician) and a “receiver” (the patient) of medical information, the health coaching process allows a deepening of the patient-physician relationship and the tapping of the patient’s inherent resourcefulness that goes beyond instructions for further medical testing and prescription medications. The material can be completed in a single, dedicated sitting. It is also amenable for physicians and physicians-in-training who may want to glance through certain sections of the course for guidance or tips as they interact with their patients in real time. The material is recommended for students in the health professions as well as practitioners who are interested to hone their patient motivation skills.

By Lancelot C

May 3, 2021

A useful course which teaches you all the skills needed to carry out a coaching conversation. Strongly recommended for anyone who wishes to coach not just clients but the techniques can be used for your team members as well as your children. Thanks you Dr Arti & team.

By NATÉRCIA T C D

Apr 17, 2021

Excellent course, great for professional and personal life, a time to reflect on how we are dealing withcommunication with our patients and how we are teaching this to our students in health schools.

By Carolina M

May 28, 2021

What an insightful course. I has not only broadened my perspective and scope of action as a Dietitian Nutritionist and Nutrition Coach, but it has even edowed me with resources to enrich my interpersonal relations and my personal life.

By ABOLFAZL V

May 4, 2021

By lori b

Apr 14, 2021

By Lester N

Apr 13, 2021

This course is very effective for me as a health mentor i learned so much, thanks practitioners.God bless

By Ana L P O

Apr 18, 2021

excellent course, I really enjoyed it and I think I would use this information a lot in my daily work.

By Apostolos F

Aug 3, 2021

a great course full of useful material, a must for today's health professional

By Lam G

Dec 6, 2021

G​ood insight with very advices. Useful videos of consultations interviews.

By Montse d F

Nov 13, 2021

Q​uite useful tips for patient's consultation. I'll try to apply some.

By Preeti S

Mar 5, 2021

Excellent. I gained so many useful insights I can use in practice.

By kenley s v

Jan 21, 2022

This is overall a great deal of learning experience!

By Buya B

Feb 6, 2021

The best choice. Thank you very much.

By Sokrates N

May 18, 2022

To the point Strongly reccomend it

By Tushima s

Nov 7, 2021

A​n excellent course!

By DAFNE L A S

May 26, 2022

By Meena K

Apr 7, 2021

By Bernhard M

Aug 21, 2021

This course is more on the short side and provides a very basic introduction into the field. If that's what you're looking for, go ahead and give it a try. Whether the certificate is worth the asking price or not compared to top of the line courses for the same price is questionable, though.

By Namita D K

May 6, 2021

