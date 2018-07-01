About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Linear Regression
  • Vector Calculus
  • Multivariable Calculus
  • Gradient Descent
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What is calculus?

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Multivariate calculus

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Multivariate chain rule and its applications

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Taylor series and linearisation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min)

