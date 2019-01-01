Profile

David Dye

Professor of Metallurgy

Bio

David Dye is a Professor of Metallurgy in the Department of Materials. He develops alloys for jet engines, nuclear and caloric materials so as to reduce fuel burn and avoid in-service failure. This involves crystallography (vectors and transformation matrices) and techniques like neutron and synchrotron X-ray diffraction and electron microscopy at the atomic scale. These give rise to 'big data' analysis problems associated simply with the amounts of data we can now collect. His Phd and undergraduate degrees were from Cambridge University in 1997 and 2000; he joined Imperial in 2003. He also teaches introductory mathematics - errors and data analysis, and has won student-led awards for innovation in teaching.

Courses

Mathematics for Machine Learning: Linear Algebra

Mathematics for Machine Learning: Multivariate Calculus

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder