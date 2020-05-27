About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement mathematical concepts using real-world data

  • Derive PCA from a projection perspective

  • Understand how orthogonal projections work

  • Master PCA

Skills you will gain

  • Dimensionality Reduction
  • Python Programming
  • Linear Algebra
Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Statistics of Datasets

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Inner Products

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Orthogonal Projections

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Principal Component Analysis

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Mathematics for Machine Learning Specialization

Mathematics for Machine Learning

