Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Differential Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Derivatives of Polynomial, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Product and Quotient Rules

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Derivatives of Trigonometric Functions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Chain Rule

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

