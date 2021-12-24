About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Differential Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Linear Approximations and Tangent Planes

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Maxima and Minima of Single-Variable Functions

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Maxima and Minima of Multivariable Functions

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lagrange Multipliers

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

