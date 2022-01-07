This course continues your study of calculus by introducing the notions of series, sequences, and integration. These foundational tools allow us to develop the theory and applications of the second major tool of calculus: the integral. Rather than measure rates of change, the integral provides a means for measuring the accumulation of a quantity over some interval of input values. This notion of accumulation can be applied to different quantities, including money, populations, weight, area, volume, and air pollutants. The concepts in this course apply to many other disciplines outside of traditional mathematics. Through projects, we will apply the tools of this course to analyze and model real world data, and from that analysis give critiques of policy.
This course is part of the Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Sequences and Series
Calculus is divided into two halves: differentiation and integration. In this module, we introduce the process of integration. First we will see how the definite integral can be used to find the area under the graph of a curve. Then, we will investigate how differentiation and integration are inverses of each other, through the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Finally, we will learn about the indefinite integral, and use some strategies for computing integrals.
Module 2: The Definite Integral
In this module, we introduce the notion of Riemann Sums. In mathematics, a Riemann sum is a certain kind of approximation of an integral by a finite sum, named after nineteenth century German mathematician Bernhard Riemann. One very common application is approximating the area of functions or lines on a graph, but also the length of curves and other approximations. This notion of approximating the accumulation of area under a group will lead to the concept of the definite integral, and the many applications that follow.
Module 3: The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
We now introduce the first major tool of our studies, the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. This deep theorem links the concept of differentiating a function with the concept of integrating a function. The theorem will consists of two parts, the first of which implies the existence of antiderivatives for continuous functions and the second of which plays a larger role in practical applications. The beauty and practicality of this theorem allows us to avoid numerical integration to compute integrals, thus providing a better numerical accuracy.
Module 4: The Indefinite Integral
In this module, we focus on developing our ability to find antiderivatives, or more generally, families of antiderivatives. In calculus, the general family of antiderivatives is denoted with an indefinite integral, and the process of solving for antiderivatives is called antidifferentiation. This is the opposite of differentiation and completes our knowledge of the two major tools of calculus.
Reviews
- 5 stars100%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CALCULUS THROUGH DATA & MODELLING: SERIES AND INTEGRATION
nice but assignment questions should be more tough
About the Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
This specialization builds on topics introduced in single and multivariable differentiable calculus to develop the theory and applications of integral calculus. , The focus on the specialization is to using calculus to address questions in the natural and social sciences. Students will learn to use the techniques presented in this class to process, analyze, and interpret data, and to communicate meaningful results, using scientific computing and mathematical modeling. Topics include functions as models of data, differential and integral calculus of functions of one and several variables, differential equations, and optimization and estimation techniques.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.