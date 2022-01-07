About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 4 in the
Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Sequences and Series

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: The Definite Integral

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: The Indefinite Integral

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization

Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling

