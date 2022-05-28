About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Some working knowledge of differentiable calculus.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Some working knowledge of differentiable calculus.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Average Value of a Function

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Arc Length and Curvature

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Velocity and Acceleration

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Areas Between Curves

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

