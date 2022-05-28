Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will provide an intuitive understanding of foundational integral calculus, including integration by parts, area under a curve, and integral computation. It will also cover root-finding methods, matrix decomposition, and partial derivatives.
About this Course
Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.
What you will learn
Practice integrating by parts for more complex problems.
Identify how bisection works after its given an initial guess.
Diagonalize a matrix by hand.
Compute the partial derivatives of a function.
Skills you will gain
- Singular Value Decomposition (SVD)
- root-finding
- Integrals
- Partial Derivative
- matrix diagonalization
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Area Under The Curve
Explore the notion of area under a curve, how that relates to the integral and compute basic integrals.
Numerical Analysis Intro
Introduction to Numerical Analysis using 2 root-finding methods.
Diagonalization & SVD
Explore general matrix decomposition, as well as a specialized and useful version called Singular Value Decomposition.
Partial Derivatives & Steepest Descent
We will learn a core calculus concept called partial derivatives, as well as delving into directional derivatives and their usefulness in higher level statistics.
About the Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization
Data Science is growing rapidly, creating opportunities for careers across a variety of fields. This specialization is designed for learners embarking on careers in Data Science. Learners are provided with a concise overview of the foundational mathematics that are critical in Data Science. Topics include algebra, calculus, linear algebra, and some pertinent numerical analysis. Expressway to Data Science is also an excellent primer for students preparing to complete CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science program.
