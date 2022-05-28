About this Course

10,542 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization
Intermediate Level

Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Practice integrating by parts for more complex problems.

  • Identify how bisection works after its given an initial guess.

  • Diagonalize a matrix by hand.

  • Compute the partial derivatives of a function.

Skills you will gain

  • Singular Value Decomposition (SVD)
  • root-finding
  • Integrals
  • Partial Derivative
  • matrix diagonalization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization
Intermediate Level

Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Area Under The Curve

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

26 minutes to complete

Numerical Analysis Intro

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Diagonalization & SVD

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Partial Derivatives & Steepest Descent

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)

About the Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math Specialization

Expressway to Data Science: Essential Math

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder