What you will learn

  • Practice working with logarithm properties and how logarithm functions behave graphically.

  • Identify the difference between a continuous and non-continuous function.

  • Solidify an understanding of what a derivative is calculating.

  • Understand how to use derivatives to create graphs of functions.

Skills you will gain

  • Integrals
  • Derivatives
  • Algebra
  • Matrix Algebra
  • Numerical Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Functions and Algebra Review

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Induction Proofs, Limits and Continuity

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Definition of a Derivative

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Product and Chain Rule

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)

