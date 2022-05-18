Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will teach you the most fundamental Calculus concepts that you will need for a career in Data Science without a ton of unnecessary proofs and techniques that you may never use. Consider this an expressway to Data Science with approachable methods and friendly concepts that will guide you to truly understanding the most important ideas in Differential Calculus. We will review some algebra basics, talk about what a derivative is, compute some simple derivatives and apply the basics of derivatives to graphing and maximizing functions.
Beginning algebra and basic function graphing.
Practice working with logarithm properties and how logarithm functions behave graphically.
Identify the difference between a continuous and non-continuous function.
Solidify an understanding of what a derivative is calculating.
Understand how to use derivatives to create graphs of functions.
- Integrals
- Derivatives
- Algebra
- Matrix Algebra
- Numerical Analysis
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Functions and Algebra Review
Review of algebra concepts including functions and logarithms
Induction Proofs, Limits and Continuity
Simple induction proofs and limits at infinity for functions
Definition of a Derivative
What is a derivative? Calculate simple derivatives from the definition of a derivative.
Product and Chain Rule
Use the product and chain rules to calculate the derivatives of more complicated functions.
Excellent introduction and review for those of us who took these courses some years ago! Really appreciated the clear teaching, which is so important for learrning math.
Data Science is growing rapidly, creating opportunities for careers across a variety of fields. This specialization is designed for learners embarking on careers in Data Science. Learners are provided with a concise overview of the foundational mathematics that are critical in Data Science. Topics include algebra, calculus, linear algebra, and some pertinent numerical analysis. Expressway to Data Science is also an excellent primer for students preparing to complete CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science program.
