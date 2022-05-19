Chevron Left
Algebra and Differential Calculus for Data Science by University of Colorado Boulder

4.2
stars
15 ratings
5 reviews

Are you interested in Data Science but lack the math background for it? Has math always been a tough subject that you tend to avoid? This course will teach you the most fundamental Calculus concepts that you will need for a career in Data Science without a ton of unnecessary proofs and techniques that you may never use. Consider this an expressway to Data Science with approachable methods and friendly concepts that will guide you to truly understanding the most important ideas in Differential Calculus. We will review some algebra basics, talk about what a derivative is, compute some simple derivatives and apply the basics of derivatives to graphing and maximizing functions. This course is designed to prepare learners to successfully complete Statistical Modeling for Data Science Application, which is part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) program. Logo courtesy of ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash.com...

By David G

May 19, 2022

Excellent introduction and review for those of us who took these courses some years ago! Really appreciated the clear teaching, which is so important for learrning math.

By Joe W

May 27, 2022

T​he lectures are very clear and thorough. I really appreciate the effort and thoughtfulness put into this course.

By Jolanta C

May 20, 2022

Great course, highly recommended

By Anson H

Apr 18, 2022

a good start and review

By Cor v H

May 4, 2022

Quizes are flawed, i.e. software doesn't recognize right answers.

By LM

May 17, 2022

There are significant issues with the quizzes in this course.

