By David G•
May 19, 2022
Excellent introduction and review for those of us who took these courses some years ago! Really appreciated the clear teaching, which is so important for learrning math.
By Joe W•
May 27, 2022
The lectures are very clear and thorough. I really appreciate the effort and thoughtfulness put into this course.
By Jolanta C•
May 20, 2022
Great course, highly recommended
By Anson H•
Apr 18, 2022
a good start and review
By Cor v H•
May 4, 2022
Quizes are flawed, i.e. software doesn't recognize right answers.
By LM•
May 17, 2022
There are significant issues with the quizzes in this course.