Course 4 of 4 in the
Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Vector Fields and Line Integrals

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: The Fundamental Theorem for Line Integrals

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Green's Theorem

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

