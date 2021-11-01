Chevron Left
Back to Calculus through Data & Modeling: Applying Differentiation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Calculus through Data & Modeling: Applying Differentiation by Johns Hopkins University

4.6
stars
19 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

As rates of change, derivatives give us information about the shape of a graph. In this course, we will apply the derivative to find linear approximations for single-variable and multi-variable functions. This gives us a straightforward way to estimate functions that may be complicated or difficult to evaluate. We will also use the derivative to locate the maximum and minimum values of a function. These optimization techniques are important for all fields, including the natural sciences and data analysis. The topics in this course lend themselves to many real-world applications, such as machine learning, minimizing costs or maximizing profits....

Top reviews

DP

Apr 26, 2022

Excellent course, very challenging and therefore rewarding when you get the answers right. The feedback is great for self-correction when you go wrong.

LS

Dec 24, 2021

Excellent presentation overall with very good explanations and worked examples.

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Calculus through Data & Modeling: Applying Differentiation

By Houchen Z

Oct 31, 2021

nice class with professor Joesph, he is a fantastic mathematics professor, as he can translate complex definition of mathematics into simple and clear functions with the same meaning. For me, mathematics is a symbol of convenience and conciseness, so i truly believe that Professor Joseph is a nice teacher, and this is a nice class with topics including extrema for multivariable functions, Lagrange multipliers, tangent lines and tangent planes!

By Xinyuan X

Oct 2, 2021

This course is more on the difficult end of the specialisation, especially for people who are not familiar with multivariate calculation. The quizzes are also significantly harder than those in previous courses and could take you more time than expected. Still a great course, would recommend to people who want to learn more advanced calculus.

By Daniel P

Apr 27, 2022

Excellent course, very challenging and therefore rewarding when you get the answers right. The feedback is great for self-correction when you go wrong.

By Lee S

Dec 25, 2021

Excellent presentation overall with very good explanations and worked examples.

By Andrew W

Nov 10, 2021

A good course. Prof. Cutrone is pleasant and easy to follow. My only complaint is that the tests almost always seem to include significant amounts of material that was only briefly covered in the lectures or practice sets. You do get the answers worked out after the test, but I'd rather have slightly more comprehensive lectures that cover some of the more complex material.

By Derek

Apr 26, 2022

Very good course with comfortable learning pace, though the discussion forum is inactive. It would be better if the lecturer spend more time explaining formulas for better intuiation instead of letting student memorize them

By Gabriel A

Apr 19, 2021

grading errors, plus not enough coverage of problems

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder