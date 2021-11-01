DP
Apr 26, 2022
Excellent course, very challenging and therefore rewarding when you get the answers right. The feedback is great for self-correction when you go wrong.
LS
Dec 24, 2021
Excellent presentation overall with very good explanations and worked examples.
By Houchen Z•
Oct 31, 2021
nice class with professor Joesph, he is a fantastic mathematics professor, as he can translate complex definition of mathematics into simple and clear functions with the same meaning. For me, mathematics is a symbol of convenience and conciseness, so i truly believe that Professor Joseph is a nice teacher, and this is a nice class with topics including extrema for multivariable functions, Lagrange multipliers, tangent lines and tangent planes!
By Xinyuan X•
Oct 2, 2021
This course is more on the difficult end of the specialisation, especially for people who are not familiar with multivariate calculation. The quizzes are also significantly harder than those in previous courses and could take you more time than expected. Still a great course, would recommend to people who want to learn more advanced calculus.
By Daniel P•
Apr 27, 2022
Excellent course, very challenging and therefore rewarding when you get the answers right. The feedback is great for self-correction when you go wrong.
By Lee S•
Dec 25, 2021
Excellent presentation overall with very good explanations and worked examples.
By Andrew W•
Nov 10, 2021
A good course. Prof. Cutrone is pleasant and easy to follow. My only complaint is that the tests almost always seem to include significant amounts of material that was only briefly covered in the lectures or practice sets. You do get the answers worked out after the test, but I'd rather have slightly more comprehensive lectures that cover some of the more complex material.
By Derek•
Apr 26, 2022
Very good course with comfortable learning pace, though the discussion forum is inactive. It would be better if the lecturer spend more time explaining formulas for better intuiation instead of letting student memorize them
By Gabriel A•
Apr 19, 2021
grading errors, plus not enough coverage of problems