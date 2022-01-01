- function analysis
- Mathematical Optimization
- vectors
- Data Analysis
- Modelling
Differential Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization
Learn differentiable Calculus through modelling. Master differentiation techniques for common single and multivariable functions to apply to optimization problems.
What you will learn
Model data with both single and multivariable functions
Find maximum and minimum values of both single and multivariable functions, with and without constraints, to find optimal solutions to problems.
Understand properties of different types of functions to apply them accordingly to model different situations.
Perform operations of differential calculus, such as finding velocity, acceleration, rates of change, and slopes of tangent lines.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each module, learners will be provided with solved sample problems that they can use to build their skills and confidence followed by graded quizzes to demonstrate what they've learned. Through a cumulative project, students will apply their skills to model the cost of a construction project through a real topographical terrain with the goal of finding the optimal cost to complete the project given certain constraints.
Students should have a working knowledge of precalculus before starting this course.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Calculus through Data & Modeling: Precalculus Review
This course is an applications-oriented, investigative approach to the study of the mathematical topics needed for further coursework in single and multivariable calculus. The unifying theme is the study of functions, including polynomial, rational, exponential, logarithmic, and trigonometric functions. An emphasis is placed on using these functions to model and analyze data. Graphing calculators and/or the computer will be used as an integral part of the course.
Calculus through Data & Modeling: Limits & Derivatives
This first course on concepts of single variable calculus will introduce the notions of limits of a function to define the derivative of a function. In mathematics, the derivative measures the sensitivity to change of the function. For example, the derivative of the position of a moving object with respect to time is the object's velocity: this measures how quickly the position of the object changes when time advances. This fundamental notion will be applied through the modelling and analysis of data.
Calculus through Data & Modeling: Differentiation Rules
Calculus through Data & Modeling: Differentiation Rules continues the study of differentiable calculus by developing new rules for finding derivatives without having to use the limit definition directly. These differentiation rules will enable the calculation of rates of change with relative ease the derivatives of polynomials, rational functions, algebraic functions, exponential and logarithmic functions, and trigonometric and inverse trigonometric functions. Once these rules are developed, they are then applied to solve problems involving rates of change and the approximation of functions.
Calculus through Data & Modeling: Applying Differentiation
As rates of change, derivatives give us information about the shape of a graph. In this course, we will apply the derivative to find linear approximations for single-variable and multi-variable functions. This gives us a straightforward way to estimate functions that may be complicated or difficult to evaluate. We will also use the derivative to locate the maximum and minimum values of a function. These optimization techniques are important for all fields, including the natural sciences and data analysis. The topics in this course lend themselves to many real-world applications, such as machine learning, minimizing costs or maximizing profits.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
