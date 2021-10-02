Chevron Left
Back to Calculus through Data & Modeling: Differentiation Rules

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Calculus through Data & Modeling: Differentiation Rules by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
19 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

Calculus through Data & Modeling: Differentiation Rules continues the study of differentiable calculus by developing new rules for finding derivatives without having to use the limit definition directly. These differentiation rules will enable the calculation of rates of change with relative ease the derivatives of polynomials, rational functions, algebraic functions, exponential and logarithmic functions, and trigonometric and inverse trigonometric functions. Once these rules are developed, they are then applied to solve problems involving rates of change and the approximation of functions....

By Xinyuan X

Oct 2, 2021

amazing course with tons of concrete examples, great lecturer, very clear teaching, would highly recommend to anyone who want to learn calculus

By S M

Jun 2, 2021

This is a great course. Instructor is amazing and goes through a large number of examples.

