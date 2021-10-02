XX
Oct 1, 2021
amazing course with tons of concrete examples, great lecturer, very clear teaching, would highly recommend to anyone who want to learn calculus
SM
Jun 1, 2021
This is a great course. Instructor is amazing and goes through a large number of examples.
By Xinyuan X•
Oct 2, 2021
amazing course with tons of concrete examples, great lecturer, very clear teaching, would highly recommend to anyone who want to learn calculus
By S M•
Jun 2, 2021
This is a great course. Instructor is amazing and goes through a large number of examples.