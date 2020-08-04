About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
TensorFlow 2 for Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

* Python 3

* Knowledge of general machine learning concepts

* Knowledge of the field of deep learning

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Tensorflow
  • Deep Learning
  • keras
Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

The Keras functional API

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 81 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Data Pipeline

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Sequence Modelling

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 92 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Model subclassing and custom training loops

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 71 min)

