Virus/Vaccine elements, Infection Prevention/Cause. Explain the fundamentals of vaccinology in the context of what vaccines are and how vaccines protect us; identify different vaccine types and differentiate between the different applications of vaccines; explain the fundamental principles of virology whilst recognising the diversity of virus structure and differences in approach required to detect and track viruses amongst different populations; and assess the different approaches to the treatment of viruses, and contrast this to vaccine protection.

Taught in English

John Tregoning
Mike Skinner

Instructors: John Tregoning

How Vaccines Work

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognise how viruses cause infections

  • Recognise how vaccines prevent infections

Skills you'll gain

Category: Describe how we can detect, identify and track viruses in individuals and populations
Category: Identify the features of different vaccine platforms
Category: Recognise how transmission drives virus pathogenesis and shapes virus evolution
Category: Understand how the immune response mediates vaccine protection

Types of Vaccine

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognise how viruses cause infections

  • Recognise how vaccines prevent infections

Skills you'll gain

Category: Describe how we can detect, identify and track viruses in individuals and populations
Category: Identify the features of different vaccine platforms
Category: Recognise how transmission drives virus pathogenesis and shapes virus evolution
Category: Understand how the immune response mediates vaccine protection

What Are Viruses And How Do We Work With Them?

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognise how viruses cause infection

  • Recognise how vaccines prevent infections

Skills you'll gain

Category: Describe how we can detect, identify and track viruses in individuals and populations
Category: Identify the features of different vaccine platforms
Category: Recognise how transmission drives virus pathogenesis and shapes virus evolution
Category: Understand how the immune response mediates vaccine protection

What Do Viruses Do And How Do We Control Them

Course 411 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognise how viruses cause infections

  • Recognise how vaccines prevent infections

Skills you'll gain

Category: Describe how we can detect, identify and track viruses in individuals and populations
Category: Identify the features of different vaccine platforms
Category: Recognise how transmission drives virus pathogenesis and shapes virus evolution
Category: Understand how the immune response mediates vaccine protection

Instructors

John Tregoning
Imperial College London
2 Courses

Offered by

Imperial College London

