Prof John Tregoning is currently Professor of Vaccine Immunology at Imperial College London, where he has studied the immune responses to vaccination and respiratory infection for more than 20 years. John has written 75 peer-reviewed scientific articles and 50 articles on scientific careers for Nature, Science and Times Higher Education. He is the author of the upcoming book Live Forever? The Curious Scientist’s Guide to Wellness, Disease and Ageing (due out January 2025). He previously published Infectious: Pathogens and how we fight them (OneWorld) which describes the history and science of infectious disease.

How Vaccines Work

Types of Vaccine

