How Vaccines Work
This course is part of Foundations in Virology and Vaccinology Specialization

Taught in English

John Tregoning

Instructor: John Tregoning

What you'll learn

  • Recognise how viruses cause infections

  • Recognise how vaccines prevent infections

This course is part of the Foundations in Virology and Vaccinology Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

Basic overview of the immune system. This will cover: what is the immune system, what is immune memory, why that is important for vaccines, the key cells of adaptive immunity and then how these all contribute to vaccine induced protection.

This module will cover vaccines at a population level introducing some epidemiological principles. We will explore how infections spread (and how we model that). We will introduce the role of herd immunity. We will discuss what pathogen eradication means and what types of disease are eradicable and which ones are not?

Novel vaccines are no use if they are stuck on the shelves of research labs, they need to be deployed to prevent infections. Here, we will explore the process of clinical trials which test vaccines for safety and efficacy (whether they work), we will look at ways to measure vaccine success. Then move onto how vaccines are made and how they are deployed.

As we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for new vaccines. But it isn’t just for novel emerging diseases. There are a whole host of endemic infections that would benefit from new vaccines. With changing population dynamics and climate change, different disease profiles would benefit from vaccines. Here, we will explore why we might need new vaccines. We will look what an ideal vaccine might look like, and the scientific challenges in developing one. We will then look at the real-world challenges that prevent uptake and deployment of such a vaccine, both logistic and societal.

John Tregoning
Imperial College London
Imperial College London

