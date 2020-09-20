This course will bring you up to speed with the fundamentals of 2D graphics and 3D graphics in Android. This course provides the ideal primer for more advanced courses and applications, for example, OpenGL, as well as Virtual Reality in Android.
This course is part of the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Learners should have a basic knowledge of Android App development and Java programming.
- 3d computer graphics
- Android Studio
- 2d computer graphics
- Android
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
2D Graphics
Welcome to this first module. In this module, we'll cover the basics of 2D Graphics in Android. We'll use an example program I've created to cover: the canvas drawing functions, drawing basic objects with colours, and finally affine transformation.
3D Graphics
In this module, we'll cover how to create 3D graphics in Android. We will build on what we learned in the last module on 2D graphics to look at the fundamentals of 3D graphics, including: transformations, viewing and projections, and colour.
Implementing 2D and 3D Graphics in Android
In this final module, you will apply everything you have learned into a summative assignment where I'll ask you to create a dancing robot! This assessment will draw upon 2D and 3D graphics so I suggest you review the materials from the previous two modules if you need to.
- 5 stars54.16%
- 4 stars20.83%
- 3 stars10.41%
- 2 stars8.33%
- 1 star6.25%
This is the course you want if you want to learn and practice affine transforms & quaternions.
Teaching style isn't good at all but the result of this course is pretty amazing
The course material is for advance users. The way of teaching is not good but the course content will give entire new experience which is awesome.
This Specialization is intended for learners with basic knowledge in Android app development seeking to develop knowledge in computer graphics and virtual reality in Android. Through the 4 courses, you will learn basic computer graphics theories and practical implementations of 3D graphics, OpenGL ES, and Virtual Reality on Android which will prepare you to design and develop immersive 3D and virtual reality Android app.
