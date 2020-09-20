About this Course

Intermediate Level

Learners should have a basic knowledge of Android App development and Java programming.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • 3d computer graphics
  • Android Studio
  • 2d computer graphics
  • Android
Intermediate Level

Learners should have a basic knowledge of Android App development and Java programming.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

2D Graphics

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

3D Graphics

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Implementing 2D and 3D Graphics in Android

10 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

