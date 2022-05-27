About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have a basic knowledge of Android App development and Java programming.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Opengl++
  • 2d computer graphics
  • Opengl for Embedded Systems (OPENGL ES)
  • Android Studio
  • 3d computer graphics
Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentals of OpenGL in Android

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

2D and 3D Objects

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Complex 3D objects

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Creating a 3D Logo in OpenGL ES

10 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization

Advanced App Development in Android

