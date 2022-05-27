This course will cover the fundamentals of OpenGL and OpenGL ES in Android. This course is unique because it covers the mechanics of how OpenGL works and also more practical applications to draw 2D and 3D objects. This is an ideal primer for more complex courses on VR and AR within Android.
This course is part of the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Learners should have a basic knowledge of Android App development and Java programming.
Skills you will gain
- Opengl++
- 2d computer graphics
- Opengl for Embedded Systems (OPENGL ES)
- Android Studio
- 3d computer graphics
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fundamentals of OpenGL in Android
In this first module, we're going to cover the basics of OpenGL in Android. We'll start by outlining the OpenGL Pipeline where you'll learn how OpenGL renders graphics. We'll then look at a programming language used to work with the pipeline called the OpenGL Shading Language. Following this, I'll give a brief overview of OpenGL ES, which is a variant of OpenGL for portable devices. We'll close the module by covering basic primitive types in OpenGL.
2D and 3D Objects
This module focuses on the practical implementation of OpenGL in Android. We'll begin by looking at how to draw simple 2D objects, and then look at increasingly complicated 3D objects. We'll also look at using the Index Buffer in OpenGL to optimise the efficiency of our apps. There are two practical exercises within this module to apply your understanding, which I hope you enjoy!
Complex 3D objects
In this module, we're going to look at more complicated 3D shapes like letters, spheres and arbitrary shapes. There are several practice programming exercises to apply your understanding, and there is also a short quiz at the end.
Creating a 3D Logo in OpenGL ES
In this final module, you will apply everything you have learned into a summative assignment by creating some 3D Logos.
About the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
This Specialization is intended for learners with basic knowledge in Android app development seeking to develop knowledge in computer graphics and virtual reality in Android. Through the 4 courses, you will learn basic computer graphics theories and practical implementations of 3D graphics, OpenGL ES, and Virtual Reality on Android which will prepare you to design and develop immersive 3D and virtual reality Android app.
