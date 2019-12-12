Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Android graphics by Imperial College London

4.0
stars
46 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This course will bring you up to speed with the fundamentals of 2D graphics and 3D graphics in Android. This course provides the ideal primer for more advanced courses and applications, for example, OpenGL, as well as Virtual Reality in Android. This course is unique because it covers the key concepts and theory of 2D and 3D graphics while also showing you how to implement these in Android practically. This provides a solid understanding and grasp of the subject matter which will be applicable in a variety of settings. The final assignment will provide you with an artefact which you can use for your professional portfolio to evidence your skills....

By Artenes N

Dec 12, 2019

This course is for someone that already knows how to work with 2D and 3D graphics. If you don't know, you will be unable or have a hard time dealing with the assignments. They do not teach you how to do things step-by-step. They show a overall concept about something and in the next lesson you have to solve a problem with this concept. If you don't have a great grasp of 2D and 3D graphics this makes things a lot harder.

The community is also really weak. No one answers you in the forums. Maybe I just enrolled in a time where there are just few people doing the course, but android graphics is also a very niche theme, so I suppose there will be never too many people doing this course at once.

In the end this course felt more like a set of exercecises for someone that already knew how to deal with this kinda of thing to practice in its free time, while someone with good android knowledge but no graphics knowledge will just struggle to do anything.

This is not an Android course, but a graphics course. So if you are just an Android developer, do not take this course. There are resources out there that can actually teach you step-by-step on how to deal with graphics if you are novice in the subject.

By Po W L

Jan 22, 2020

A course with rich content especially on 2D and 3D graphics !!

By Yingnan S

Jan 29, 2020

I am a software engineer. I have been developing android app for years. This course definitely give me a great chance to know more about using android to do graphics. Though the coursework is quite challenging, I do learn a lot from them.

Recommend to anyone who wants to learn Android grapics.

By Jennica P

Nov 4, 2019

This is the course you want if you want to learn and practice affine transforms & quaternions.

By Ritabroto G

Jul 18, 2020

Very poorly explained lectures and no coding examples given. The first course in this specialisation is very badly executed, but the other courses are much better than this.

By Su M Y

Oct 5, 2020

Thank you so much for teaching.

By Md. R U

Sep 23, 2020

Thank you

By Marko I

Oct 18, 2021

I​t's a very good guideline for learning graphics in Android. But some parts could be explained a bit better, for example quaternions. And it would be good if there would be examples of camera matrix that's used in OpenGL course that goes after this one.

By Shivanshu

Sep 21, 2020

The course material is for advance users. The way of teaching is not good but the course content will give entire new experience which is awesome.

By Akash J

Jun 29, 2020

Teaching style isn't good at all but the result of this course is pretty amazing

By Liam O

Jun 29, 2020

The videos are quite short and I feel there's an expectation to seek learning from outside resources - perhaps links to where we should go for external reading would make this teaching style more applicable for coursera?

By Akshay R A

Jul 15, 2020

easy to understand and simple

By kirollos n

Aug 31, 2020

no coding while teaching no runtime to many questions

