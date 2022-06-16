Quality improvement methods were first deployed in healthcare in e hospital settings. However, over the past decade particularly, there has been increasing focus on the application of these methods in improving population and public health. In this course, you will apply a combination of both approaches to population health improvement. You will also learn how to study and evaluate large improvement initiatives to capture learning effectively.
About this Course
We recommend you complete "Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare" and "Using Data for Healthcare Improvement".
Offered by
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Quality Improvement and Population Health – part I
In this module you will contrast quality improvement methods with population health frameworks. You will also learn about the use of geographic information systems in quality improvement, along with the importance of good data visualisation. You will learn how to use funnel plots to understand variation in measures across organisations, units or geographies.
Quality Improvement and Population Health – part II
In this module you will study a well-known example of failings in a healthcare system, and the subsequent investigations and reports into what happened, thinking about parallels in population health. You will study published examples of quality improvement methods applied to population and public health improvement, reflecting on how lessons learnt in quality and safety might be applied in this context.
Study Designs for Quality Improvement at Scale
In this module you will be given an overview of study designs for studying QI initiatives, including large national initiatives, with a focus on designs that optimise learning for future improvement. You will also reflect on the priorities and future directions for research in QI.
Capstone project: Designing a Population Health Quality Improvement Initiative
In this module, you will work on the capstone project of the specialisation. You will bring together what you have learnt across the three courses; from quality improvement methods, through evaluation designs for improvement initiatives, to improving population health. You will plan your own improvement initiative, tackling an important population health issue, and select methods suited to the problem.
About the Quality Improvement in Healthcare Specialization
Health systems worldwide seek to prevent and treat disease and illness and improve well-being and quality of life. This specialisation focuses on improving the quality of the services provided by these systems. The specialisation content is based on the academic literature and research in quality improvement, comprehensively illustrated with real-life practical examples.You will hear from leaders in the field, including a range of guest speakers to support your learning. In this specialisation, you will explore what is meant by quality in healthcare, study approaches to improving quality; and understand what has and has not been learned through scientific study of such approaches to date.
