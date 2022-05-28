In this course, you will learn about the importance of measuring the quality of care and health outcomes in order to determine whether Quality Improvement(QI ) initiatives have achieved their aims. You will learn about how data is utilised to identify areas of improvement and the importance of using both quantitative and qualitative data in evaluating change. You will learn about the specific methods appropriate for improvement as distinct from methods more suited to research, including how to design measurement schemes suitable for improvement initiatives
Using Data for Healthcare Improvement
This course builds on ‘Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare’. We recommend that you are familiar with the content of that course.
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Measurement for Improvement
In this module, you will learn about the importance of measuring quality of care and health outcomes in order to determine whether QI initiatives have achieved their aims. You will learn about how data is utilised to identify areas of improvement and the importance of using both quantitative and qualitative data in evaluating change. You will learn about the specific methods appropriate for improvement as distinct from methods more suited to research, including how to design measurement schemes suitable for improvement initiatives.
Statistical Process Control – part I
In this module you will learn how to use the methods of statistical process control to distinguish between
Statistical Process Control – part II
In this module you will build on what you learnt previously, expanding the repertoire of methods to
Qualitative Methods and Theoretical Frameworks in Quality Improvement
In this module, you will learn about the use of qualitative research methods in QI in healthcare. This includes how qualitative methods can be used to drive improvement, and in studying and evaluating improvement. You will learn about the Matching Michigan study, including methods and key findings, as an example of the importance of theory in quality improvement. You will compare three theoretical frameworks for implementation and improvement,
