Beginner Level

This course builds on ‘Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare’. We recommend that you are familiar with the content of that course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

This course builds on ‘Introduction to Quality Improvement in Healthcare’. We recommend that you are familiar with the content of that course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Measurement for Improvement

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Statistical Process Control – part I

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Statistical Process Control – part II

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Qualitative Methods and Theoretical Frameworks in Quality Improvement

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

