In this course you will learn about the importance of quality in healthcare and how you can contribute by implementing a quality improvement (QI) project to improve processes of care and patient outcomes. You will learn about powerful tools to add to your QI ‘toolbox’ during short lectures and reflective exercises. You will apply these tools to the implementation of a QI project in your own practice setting or an area of personal improvement. At the completion of the course, you will have a storyboard that captures your QI project success to share with others.
Mary A. Dolansky, PhD, RNAssociate Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing; Director, QSEN Institute; VA Quality Senior Nurse Fellow, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA
Shirley Moore, PhD, RN, FAANEdward J. and Louise Mellen Professor of Nursing and Associate Dean of Research
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
Week 1: Getting Started
