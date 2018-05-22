Now that you’ve carefully planned your patient safety and quality improvement project, the real work can begin. This course will introduce students to the unique challenges encountered when implementing, maintaining, and expanding a patient safety and quality initiative. Students will learn to apply lessons learned from the 4 E model and TRiP into developing specific aims for their QI project. Additionally, students will develop a plan to address the adaptive and technical challenges in their projects including whether their initiative needs to be submitted to an Institutional Review Board (IRB). Finally, students will develop plans to grow their local QI project into a system-wide project.
Apply the 4 E's model and TRiP into developing your specific aims.
Identify the criteria to determine if a QI project needs to be submitted to the IRB.
Develop a plan to address the adaptive and technical challenges in your project.
Create a plan to turn a local QI project into a system-wide project.
- Risk Management
- Project Sustainment
- Plan Implementation
Johns Hopkins University
Case Story: Practice, Policy, Public Reporting, & Patient Engagement: Learning from the Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Example
In this module, learners will understand the patient safety risk of Venous Thromboembolism in our patient populations and its impact on patient outcomes. Learners will see what can be done to protect patients from this almost entirely preventable harm event including assessing surveillance bias, stakeholder engagement and nursing education to improve quality of care to reduce VTE risk. The learner will also be able to develop a plan to identify the best evidence to support their work when competing national organizations have competing recommendations.
case story: risks and rights
In this module we will review the historical perspective of human subject's research and quality improvement research. The learner will become familiar with the history of the IRB in large scale quality improvement initiatives and identify what should be submitted to the IRB before beginning a quality improvement or patient safety project. Further, the learner will become familiar with what can and can't be shared outside the organization without the Risk Management office providing consent.
case story: technical work meets adaptive work
In this module we will introduce you to a quality improvement project that we implemented in two adult Intensive Care Units, to reduce Central line associated blood stream infections. The learner will develop an understanding of using the Translating Evidence into Practice model into action in developing a technical component to improve patient safety. Learners will become familiar with the Comprehensive Unit Based Safety program (CUSP) and the adaptive work used to implement the quality improvement initiative and change management methods that help achieve success.
case story: building momentum
In this module we will introduce you to a quality improvement project that was built following successful implementation of the Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection program developed and implemented at Johns Hopkins. The learner will see that building momentum from a previous success is possible using proven quality Improvement bundles and the results of the adaptive work using the Comprehensive Unit-Based Safety Program to improve unit based culture. The learner will understand the rigorous preparation and tool development needed to support clinicians when you move a program to another venue. They will develop an understanding of the Collaborative approach that includes on-boarding or immersion into the content, allowing preparation time and providing both content and coaching call that support the teams implementing the initiative. Learners will see how to utilize the CUSP program to meet adaptive challenges. Learners will also see the tool-kit that was developed including the documents necessary to provide support for front line clinicians that we believed necessary for a successful quality improvement and patient safety program.
Fantastic course content and marvellous mentors. I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera.
Very informative good quality lectures. Recommend to others also to do and gain knowledge
I enjoyed attending the course and its presenters delivering the it. I am more confident and oriented about patient safety issues than ever before. Thanks to Coursera and the team of presenters.
this course was a bit difficult for me....but i persevered
About the Patient Safety Specialization
Preventable patient harms, including medical errors and healthcare-associated complications, are a global public health threat. Moreover, patients frequently do not receive treatments and interventions known to improve their outcomes. These shortcomings typically result not from individual clinicians’ mistakes, but from systemic problems -- communication breakdowns, poor teamwork, and poorly designed care processes, to name a few.
