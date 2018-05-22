About this Course

Course 5 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply the 4 E's model and TRiP into developing your specific aims.

  • Identify the criteria to determine if a QI project needs to be submitted to the IRB.

  • Develop a plan to address the adaptive and technical challenges in your project.

  • Create a plan to turn a local QI project into a system-wide project.

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Project Sustainment
  • Plan Implementation
Course 5 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Case Story: Practice, Policy, Public Reporting, & Patient Engagement: Learning from the Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Example

Week 2

case story: risks and rights

Week 3

case story: technical work meets adaptive work

Week 4

case story: building momentum

About the Patient Safety Specialization

Patient Safety

